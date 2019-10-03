Phyllis J. Parkinson, 88, of Glen Park, earned her wings Tuesday, October 1st. She was at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 10th on High Street in Watertown, NY to Halsey & Ethel (Piper) Oatman. After graduating from Black River High School in 1949, she worked as a clerk at Fishmans & Fay’s stores. She retired in 1993 from the Watertown Daily Times where she worked as an inserter. Phyllis was a past member of the Glen Park Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary where she served as a past President. Phyllis belonged to the Watertown First Baptist Church before transferring to the Brownville Methodist Church. Phyllis married the love of her life Alexander “Junie Bug” Parkinson Jr. on November 27th 1952 at the First Baptist Church in Watertown. Junie Bug passed away in 2005. Phyllis is survived by her children Cathy (Lon) Nadelen, Fairport, Gregory of Watertown, Amy (Bruce) Schultz of Dexter, and Lori (Dale) Freeman of Dexter. She is also greatly missed by her sister & best friend Shirley “Jean” Oatman of Glen Park. Her other pride & joys are her grandchildren Chris (Amy) Nadelen of Fairport, Shawn (Mary) Nadelen of Maryland along with great grandchildren Alexander, & Helana Nadelen of Fairport and Megan, William, and Luke Nadelen of Maryland. She is also survived by several nieces & nephews. Her grand dog Otis will also miss her loving touch & treats. She is predeceased by her parents, husband, and brother Milton. Mom enjoyed reading and listening to music. Even though she never had lessons, she was able to play the piano & organ by ear. She was most passionate about spending time and caring for her family. Her holiday gatherings & meals have become treasured memories that will be sadly missed.
A calling hour will be held prior to the service from 11:30-12:30 on Monday, October 7th at Johnson’s Funeral Home in Dexter. Service will follow at 12:30 with Reverend William Palmer officiating. Her burial will immediately follow at the Brownville Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brownville Methodist Church or to Hospice of Jefferson County.
The family wishes to thank Hospice for their wonderful guidance which enabled us to provide Mom the love & care at home she needed on her final journey. We also want to thank Dr. Collins Kellogg and his wonderful staff and Dr. Matthew Weinstein for their patience & expertise. Mom will be greatly missed by the many lives she touched over her 88 years with her kind words & gentle loving ways.
Online condolences can be shared through the Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter at dexterfuneralhome.com.
