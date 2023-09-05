LOWVILLE/TURIN- Phyllis Jean Edick, 97, a resident of the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, formerly of Turin, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023. Phyllis is survived by one son, Gary R. Edick and his wife, CynthiaJ. Edick of Gouverneur; two grandchildren, Jeffrey S. Edick and his wife, Alyssa of Spragueville, and Jessica L. LaFrance and her husband, Mat LaFrance of Queensbury, NY; five great grandchildren, Abigail Edick, Wesley Edick, CeCilia Edick, Oliver LaFrance and Duncan LaFrance; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Elroy and Nellie Burnham Edick; her brother, Royal; her sisters, Eleanor Reed, Dorthy Cardinale (Cyr), Marlene Bodnar (Stewart), and Maxine Galarneau. Phyllis was born on August 28, 1926 in the Town of Turin, a daughter of the late Elroy and Nellie Burnham Edick. She spent her childhood in the Grieg and Brantingham area before moving to Glenfield and then Turin where she resided most of her adult life. Phyllis graduated from General Martin Central School in 1944 and went to work at Revere in Rome until the end of the war. She then went to work at Beaverite Products in Glenfield where she was employed in the shipping department from 1946-1970. Phyllis then worked for a short time at ASCS in Lowville (Lewis County Agricultural Stabilization Conservation Service). In 1973 she became office manager at the newly opened Grants Department Store in Lowville. From 1976 - 1991 Phyllis worked in the billing department of the Lewis County General Hospital as a data processor until her retirement. Phyllis loved to cook, bake and crochet afghans. She enjoyed collecting depression glassware and antiques. The family would like to thank the staff at the Lewis County Residential Nursing Unit and the doctors and nurses who cared for Phyllis while in the hospital. We would also like to thank Lewis County Hospice for their help at this time. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Old Glendale Cemetery with Rev. Bruce Chapman officiating. There will be no calling hours. Following the service a celebration of her life will be held at the family camp at Brantingham. Phyllis always enjoyed these get-togethers, all are welcome. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Lewis County Hospital Auxiliary, 7785 North State Street, Lowville, NY 13367, or Turin Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 35, Turin, NY 13473 or Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com
Phyllis Jean Edick
August 28, 1926 - September 1, 2023
