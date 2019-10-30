Phyllis M. (Anzalone) Carr, 92, formerly of Theresa, passed away October 29, 2019 at the Samaritan Medical Center, after a brief illness.
Mrs. Carr was born December 29, 1926 in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of Samuel V. and Josephine Fioretto Anzalone, and graduated from Watertown High School in 1944.
On February 23, 1947 she married Clifford F. Carr, Jr. at the rectory of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Redwood with the late Reverend Edmund Dumas officiating. Mr. Carr passed away in January 2014.
Mrs. Carr was employed at the New York Air Brake in Watertown from 1944-1945, Sam’s Grill in Theresa and the Theresa Primary School from 1969-1988.
She was a member of the Theresa Senior Citizens, VFW Auxiliary in Theresa, St. Theresa Avila Catholic Church, Parish Council and the Altar & Rosary Society in Theresa, a former Boy Scouts of America Den Mother and Girl Scouts of America Brownie Leader.
Mrs. Carr enjoyed visiting her children and grandchildren, crossword puzzles, reading, bowling, playing golf, traveling and garage sales.
Survivors are a son Clifford P. (Eydie), of Champion, three daughters, Lona (Stan) Breitkopf, of Palmyra, Joan ( Larry) Evans, of Seneca Falls and Julie (Fred) Schweitzer, of Cicero, a brother, Samuel “Sonny’, of Naples, FL, a sister, Patricia Smith, of Rochester, nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A brother, Larry, two sisters, Joan Marie Anzalone and Rita Butler and a granddaughter, Stephanie Breitkopf, all died before her.
Calling hours will be Friday from 4-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A prayer service will be held Saturday at 9:15 am at the funeral home followed by a 10 am funeral mass at St. Anthony’s Church with Reverend Christopher Looby officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Theresa. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
Contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1650 South Ave. Suite 100, Rochester, NY 14620.
