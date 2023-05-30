Memorial service for Phyllis M. Berry will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 3rd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A calling hour will be held prior to the service from 10:00 am - 11:00 am. Following the service burial will be held in the Fairview Cemetery, Rodman. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
