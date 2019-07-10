Funeral services for Phyllis White, age 88, a resident of Washington Street in Ogdensburg, will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday (July 13, 2019) at the St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ogdensburg with Rev. Arthur Garno officiating. Burial will be at Ogdensburgh Cemetery.
Phyllis died on the morning of July 9, 2019 at the United Helpers Home in Ogdensburg. Funeral arrangements are being taken care of by Fox & Murray Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours.
Phyllis is survived by two sons and their wives Gregory (Connie) White of Ogdensburg, Scott (Melissa) White of New Delhi, India; three daughters and their husbands Maureen (Richard) Hoxie of North Carolina, Kathleen (James) Amo of Ogdensburg and Jennifer (David) Doty of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Les (Susan) Pribble of North Carolina, Nicholas (Sarah) Amo of Brockville, Ont. & Ian (MacKenzie) Amo of Ogdensburg, Rebecca (Casey) LaPage of Potsdam, Aaron (Jess) Doty of Lisbon, and Emma, Ellen & Elizabeth White of New Delhi, India; six great-grandchildren Silas Pribble, Zeya LaPage, Anna Doty, Maverick Amo, Tyson Amo, Daxton Amo; dear nieces and nephews, Susan (Alan) Prescott and Ian (Karen) Baxendale, all of Lancashire, England and Janice (Pete) Zakriski, Cherry Creek, NY; sister-in-law Carol Baildon, Cherry Creek, NY; six step-grandchildren, several step great-grandchildren, and a cousin.
Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Gerald who passed away in April 2012; her parents, sister Kathleen, and brother Harry also predeceased her.
Phyllis was born on September 30, 1930 in Wigan, Lancashire, England, the daughter of the late James & Mary Ellen (Charlton) Hodgson. She finished All Saints’ School, Wigan in 1944 and later enlisted in the Women’s Royal Air Force as a medical secretary. She met her husband Gerald while he was stationed at Burtonwood Airforce Base (U.S.) in Burtonwood, England. Phyllis was working as a shop assistant in Wigan market, Lancashire, England when she made her first trans-Atlantic journey on the RMS Mauretania, arriving at the port of New York on December 8, 1952. Gerald and Phyllis were then married on December 13, 1952 at the United Methodist Church in Ogdensburg with Rev. Clyde Sparling officiating.
Gerald and Phyllis operated a farm on the Ogd-Canton Rd. for 25 years until 1975. After moving to Ogdensburg in 1975, Phyllis volunteered at Sherman Elementary School and later worked at Ames Dept. Store for many years in both Ogdensburg and Massena.
Phyllis had a deep love of and longing for her native Britain. She relished her visits home to see family and the green hills of northern England. When she couldn’t get home, she reconnected weekly through her favorite television program, Coronation St., or visited with her English friends in Ogdensburg. Phyllis loved all things British and always enjoyed finding a piece of England on a number of trips across the border to Canada, particularly a good hot cup of tea.
Phyllis loved watching her children and grandchildren’s activities and was a Buffalo Sabres fan. She loved music and played the piano by ear, and also loved sports, especially hockey & soccer. Memorial contributions can be made to the Agarwal Renal Center 124 Ford Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 Caroline St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
