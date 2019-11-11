Dec. 30, 1936- November 6,2019
Pierre W. Trudeau passed away at the age of 82 on Wednesday, November 6 at his home in Wayland.
Mr. Trudeau served in the United States Marine Corps from March 24, 1954 through December 17, 1956 during the Vietnam war. He was a member of the Hemlock fire department and was also a Mason. He also enjoyed fishing, bowling and crossword puzzles. He was employed at Kodak where he retired.
Born December 30, 1936 to Theodore And Mildred Trudeau.
Pierre accepted his diploma from York central school via the high school diploma veterans act for those service members that had their education interrupted due to service to their country.
He married Grace Mahon February 23,1956 which later ended in divorce.
Pierre later married Lynette Brown on May 18,1984.
Pierre is surviving by is wife Lynette , four sons Pierre Jr.(Peggy) Maryland, Philip (Marykay) Maryland, Paul (Bonnie) Sackets Harbor NY, Lucian (Shawna) Olean NY and three daughters Penny Dyer (Fred) Watertown NY , Pierrette Trudeau (Don) Wayland, Marchella Castrenze South Carolina along with 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.He is also survived his sister in law Ruth Trudeau.
Pierre is predeceased by his loving parents, brother Theodore (Ted) and four of his sisters Jean,Alice,Gail,and Nadine.
Pierres funeral services will be private.
