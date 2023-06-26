Polly A. Bates peacefully passed away in her sleep on June 11, 2023, at the age of 78. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 30th in the Sulphur Springs Cemetery. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Eagles Club on Washington St., in Watertown.
Polly A. Bates
