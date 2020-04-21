Priscilla A. Delles, 69, of County Route 16, died Saturday, April 18th at home where she was under the care of Hospice and surrounded by her family and close friends.
Born March 24, 1951 in Watertown, Priscilla was the daughter of Bernice Barry.
She married Walter Delles, Jr. on July 23, 1988. The couple was married for 27 years before his passing on September 26, 2015.
Priscilla enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and camping. Above all else, however, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Amy and Steve Dulmage of LaFargeville, Sherry and Dan Larkin of Sackets Harbor, Sandra Noto of Philadelphia, NY, Amber and Mike Beckstead of Evans Mills; her sister, Kathy (Alan) Lucidi of Watertown; her grandchildren, Brandon, Taylor, Emily, Kyle, Alison, Austin, Colin, Ethan; and her great grandchildren, Peyton, McKenna, & Jed. She is also survived by a great grandchild who is due in May.
Besides her mother, Bernice, and husband, Walter, Priscilla is predeceased by her brother, Charles Barry, and her Aunt, Eleanor “Unkie” Burrows.
A celebration of life will be held at a date & time when social gatherings are permissible.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, New York 13601.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
