MASSENA: R. Carroll White, passed away on Sunday afternoon, August 1st, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Carroll was born to the late Florence M. and Anna (Carroll) Smith in Louisville, NY on April 30th, 1923. She was one of 11 children. She attended Massena High School and was a graduate of the class of 1942, then worked at Alcoa. Carroll married G. Laurence White on October 2nd, 1948 at St. Lawrence Church, Louisville with the late Rev. Wilfred Nugent officiating.
She was a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary, V.F.W Auxiliary and the Massena Democratic Party. A faith driven individual, Carroll was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and belonged to the LCBA. Carroll was at her best when entertaining family and friends always with a smile and sense of humor.
Carroll is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Mary, a brother, Donald Smith of Costa Mesa, CA and a sister, Barbara Bradley of Memphis, NY. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Carroll was predeceased by her beloved husband, G. Laurence White on June 5, 1994, brothers; Leon, Lloyd, and Lawrence Smith and her sisters; Catherine Calnon, her twin, Ruth Shoen, Blanche Smith, Ann McConnell and June Clunn.
The family has entrusted the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena to the care and direction of funeral arrangements. Friends and family may call at the Phillips Memorial Home on Wednesday August 4th, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Rev. Mark Reilly officiating. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Massena following the funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to with Trinity Catholic School Scholarship Fund; 188 Main St, Massena, NY 13662 or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Friends and family are welcome to share stories, photos and memories by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
