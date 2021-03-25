R. Maureen Howard, 83, of Canton diedunexpectedly on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh, surrounded by family with rosary beads in both hands.
Maureen was born July 4, 1937 in Medford, MA to the late Frederick and Margaret (McKenna) Smith. She graduated High School and attended the Boston Women’s School of Business. On September 12, 1964, Maureen was united by marriage to Paul E. Howard. Following a dedicated 29 years, Maureen retired from the St. Lawrence County Head Start Program as an administrative Assistant.
Maureen was a very dedicated communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was a lector, Minister of Communion and former trustee.Being one of few people versed in shorthand she was acting secretary for many committees for the church. She loved volunteering at the former St. Mary’s School. Maureen was a past member of the Church and Community Board, serving as president for six years. She was an avid Red Sox, New England Patriots and Boston Celtics fan and loved to vacation in Cape Cod with her family.
Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Mary’s Church to repair and renovate the handicapped accessible ramp at the church, c/o St. Mary’s Church, 68 Court Street, Canton, New York 13617.
Maureen is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Paul E. Howard, their three children, Paul E. II (Phyllis) Howard; Kelly M. (Bryan) Merrill and Erin M. (Russ) Backus; grandchildren, Erik and Megan Howard, Bryan II & Sean Merrill and Rory Backus. Also surviving is a brother, Frederick Smith and a sister-in-law, Barbara Smith and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, brothers, Richard and William Smith predeceased her.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at O’Leary Funeral Home in Canton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 27 at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Canton with Father Bryan Stitt, Pastor, celebrating.
Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Maureen Howard are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.