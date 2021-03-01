Funeral services for Rachael A. LaBarge, age 86 formerly of Lisbon will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday (March 3, 2021) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park.
Calling hours will be held also on Wednesday from 11:00am until the time of the service. Mrs. LaBarge passed away early Monday morning (March 1, 2021) at the St. Joseph’s Nursing Home.
Surviving are two children Darlene (Roger) Winters of Lisbon and Joseph (Destiny) LaBarge of Canton; grandchildren Patricia Elliott of Ogdensburg, Sandra (Coy) Henderson of TX, Zach LaBarge of Waddington; four great-grandchildren Tyana & Baylee Elliott and Bruce & Claire Henderson and several nieces, nephews & cousins.
Rachael was predeceased by her husband Calvin; a brother Allan Marshall; four sisters Elvyna Norris, Margaret Morley, Pearl LaFave & Anne Burwell and a granddaughter Diane Perrault.
She was born on October 19, 1934 in Ogdensburg NY, a daughter of Stanley & Mary Margaret Beamish. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and later married Calvin J. LaBarge at the First Congregational Church in Ogdensburg on October 25, 1952. During her career she was employed at JJ Newberry’s, Standard Shade Roller, Van Hyning Farm Supply and later at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center as an attendant for 23 ½ years, retiring in 1990.
Rachael enjoyed playing bingo, dancing, camping, traveling, bowling, hunting, boating, snowmobiling, playing cards and being with her family. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley or the First Congregational Church in Ogdensburg. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
