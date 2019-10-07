POTSDAM — Funeral services for 11 year old Rachel A. Raleigh, a resident of Maple Street in Potsdam, will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood with Pastor Bud Leach, Pastor at the Church of the Nazarene in Potsdam presiding. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until the time of the services at 7 p.m. Rachel tragically passed away in an automobile accident on her way to school Friday morning, October 4, 2019.
Rachel is survived by her mother, Chelsea Regan, Potsdam; a brother, Vincent Raleigh, Ashburn, VA; her maternal grandmother, Donna Olmstead, Potsdam; her paternal grandmother, Edna Raleigh, Waddington; her aunts, Jennifer and Alfred Dellicicchi, Chelmsford, MA; Theresa Raleigh, Waddington; Eric and Ann Regan, Arkansas; Chester “CJ” Olmstead, Potsdam and James Regan, NY as well as her cousins Rocco, Ben, Julia and Adrian. Rachel was pre-deceased by her father, Lyman John Raleigh Jr. in 2016, her paternal grandfather, Lyman John Raleigh Sr. in 2017 and her maternal grandfather, Jeffery Regan in 2019.
Born in Malone, NY on January 22, 2008 to Chelsea E. Regan and Lyman John Raleigh Jr., Rachel was a fun loving sixth grade student at the Potsdam Middle School. She had a bubbly personality and loved joking around with her friends and family and had a very positive outlook. Rachel loved music and cats and enjoyed swimming at any chance she could get. She was a communicant of the Church of the Nazarene in Potsdam. Memorial donations in Rachel’s memory can be made to any local humane society and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Rachel A. Raleigh.
