CASTORLAND– Rachel E. Snyder, 96, formerly of Karcher Estates, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.
All are welcome to attend a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Church of America, Lowville, with Ministers of the Church, officiating. Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Naumburg. Calling hours are from 6:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church of America Lowville, Harvest Call, please mail to Floyd Graves, 7225 Kirschnerville Road, Croghan, NY 13327.
Surviving are nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Rachel is predeceased by her siblings, Foster Snyder, who died at age 4, Carl Snyder, Irene Snyder, Frances Schwendy, Inez Snyder, Mary Zecher, Beulah Clifford, and Gladys Tiss.
Rachel was born on November 30, 1922 at home in Naumburg, New York, a daughter of the late Frank and Lena Herzig Snyder. She attended school on the Naumburg-Carthage Road, and did domestic work for a family in Beaver Falls. She worked for Climax Manufacturing for many years. She later worked for Green Briar Nursing Home in Carthage until her retirement. She also cared for her mother and her sister, Inez Snyder, and also other elderly in their home.
She was a member of Apostolic Christian Church of America, Lowville.
Rachel was a very good seamstress and made her own clothes. She also enjoyed vegetable gardening.
Condolences may be shared at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
