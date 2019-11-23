Funeral services for Rachel Hooper, age 94, of Pearl Street, Harrisville, NY, will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 2:00PM at Harrisville Christian Church with Rev. Mike Gault officiating. Calling hours will be held from 12:00PM up until the time of the service at Harrisville Christian Church. Burial will be in Harrisville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville. Mrs. Hooper passed away at her home in Harrisville on Friday, November 22, 2019. Rachel is survived by her children, Jane Hooper of Harrisville, Susan Smith and her husband, Phillip Sr., of Shortsville, NY, Martha Blount and her husband, Les, of Athens, TN, Marianne Dicob, of Harrisville, Paul Hooper, of Harrisville, and Timothy Hooper, of Clayton; eight grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rachel was born on January 4, 1925, in Harrisville, the daughter of George and Ethel Sykes Johnson. She graduated from Harrisville Central School in 1942 and later graduated from Watertown School of Commerce. Rachel married Sidney J. Hooper on May 29, 1943, at the Harrisville New Covenant Church. He predeceased her on October 12, 1988. She first served as the cook at Camp Trefoil for the Girl Scout’s and also worked many years in the cafeteria at Harrisville Central School. She volunteered playing the organ at Harrisville Christian Church. Rachel enjoyed gardening, flowers, reading, needlework, her pets, and spending time with children. She also loved berry picking, hiking in the woods, music, traveling, and enjoyed feeding and watching birds. She was a member of the Adirondack Grange, Harrisville Senior Citizens, and she volunteered at the Harrisville Public Library for several years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rachel’s memory to Harrisville Christian Church, 8252 State Highway 3, Harrisville, NY 13648.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com
