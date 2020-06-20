Rachel (Paradis) Hart died June 17, 2020 in Greenville, North Carolina after a heroic five-year battle with stage four breast cancer.
Rachel was born to Norm and Camille Paradis in New Britain, Ct. on November 16, 1974. She leaves three children: Kevin, Jacob and Gwendolyn all of NC and her companion of fifteen years Frank Maroney. Besides her parents of Worth, NY she leaves her siblings: Jennifer (Anthony) Tubolino, Worth; Daniel (Carolina), Jackson, South Carolina; Sarah (Corey) Cote, Bridgeport, NY and David (Jolene), Worth. Rachel also leaves many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and grandmother Helen Yawin. Her grandfather Robert Yawin Senior passed last year on Easter.
Rachel worked for many years in Watertown as an LPN but will be remembered most for her big heart. She was there for anyone who needed help and loved to feed all who were around her. Our sweet girl will be sorely missed.
Cremation will take place at Kahlert Funerals and Cremations in Maysville, NC. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Instead of flowers please do a special act of kindness in her name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.