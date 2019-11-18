Ralph A. Brown, 67, of US Rt 11 Watertown, passed away November 17, 2019 at Samaritan Medical Center.
Ralph was born July 28, 1952, in Watertown, a son of Allen R. and Anna Marzano Brown. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1970. On August 11, 1973, he married Nancy Datoush at St. Anthony’s Church.
Ralph retired from the City of Watertown, Public Works Department, after thirty years of service as an equipment operator. Several years ago, he owned and operated a private trash removal service for ten years and had a hobby farm at his home, raising chickens, pigs and turkeys. Ralph was a landlord owning multiple properties in Watertown.
Ralph loved riding his Harley Davidson as part of Warthogs Motorcycle Club. He was an avid deer hunter. He enjoyed shooting trap as a member of the Sackets Harbor Sportsman’s Club and the Adams Center Sportsman’s Club. He was a member of the Italian American Civic Association, American Legion Post -1757 in Sackets Harbor and a former member of South Jefferson’s Lions Club.
He was a daily regular and could always be found enjoying his coffee, or ice cream if with his grandkids at Stewarts. He attended the Watertown City Council meeting regularly for the past few years. He loved watching sports especially football if his grandson was playing. Ralph was an entertainer, telling his jokes wherever he went.
Surviving besides his wife are a son Joshua (Shea), Cumming, GA, two daughters, Samantha (Eric) Serow, Adams Center, Alison (Ammbrose) Souza, Watertown, two brothers, Dennis J. (Linda) Brown, Adams, Mark A. (Abbie), Watertown, five grandchildren, Damon, Daniella, Abri, Berlin, and Stella, several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are Thursday from 3-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will be Friday at 10 am at the funeral home with Reverend Leon Schilling officiating. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to South Jefferson Lions Club, 66 E. Church Street , Adams, NY 13605. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
