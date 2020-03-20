Ralph A. Wicks, age 70, of Harrisville, passed away on Wednesday night, March 18, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Homes, Harrisville.
He is survived by his children, Delta Wicks and her fiancé, Dustin Avallone, of Harrisville, and Angeline FormyDuval and her husband, Cory, of Rolesville, NC; his wife, Donita Wicks, of Harrisville; six grandchildren, Chase and Hayley Coloney, Gage Macagg, Madison, Julian, and Ashlynn FormyDuval; two great-grandchildren, Braiden and Hudson Neddo, of Harrisville; three sisters, Patricia Hathway, of Rochester, NY, Bobbi Thomas and her husband, James, of Rochester, NY, and Beverly Carr, of Harrisville; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Eileen Coleman.
Ralph was born on October 6, 1949, in Carthage, NY, the son of Clarence W. and Evelyn M. Luther Wicks. He graduated from Harrisville Central School in 1967. He first married Theda M. Carr on May 23, 1970 in Harrisville, NY, which ended in divorce. He later married Donita Hooley on November 20, 2002 in Harrisville, NY. Ralph started his career with the Town of Diana Highway Department and then went to work for various construction companies as a heavy equipment operator. Later in life, he went to work for Barret Paving Company from which he retired.
He enjoyed being outside, working in the woods, hunting, and fishing. He carried on the Wicks family tradition of teaching the younger generation how to make maple syrup. His “legendary” status; what will carry his memory on for so many was his love and talent for music. Throughout the years he surrounded himself with some of the most talented musicians forming lifelong friendships. He played in many bands, such as, Western Union, Axis, Little Bow, The Shoes, and most notable, The Blue Suede Shoes.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department, 14226 Church Street Harrisville, NY 13648.
Condolences may be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
