CAPE VINCENT - Ralph (Bud) B. Dwyer, Jr., formerly of Cape Vincent, passed away on September 16, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY, where he had resided for the past two years.
Ralph was born October 10, 1926, son of Ralph B., Sr. and Blanche Darou Dwyer. He graduated from Clayton Central School and married Virginia R. Morrison on September 19, 1947. She passed April 5, 2015, after 67 years of marriage.
He was a farmer for most of his life as well as a carpenter/handyman. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix.
Ralph was an excellent bowler and enjoyed following sports and NASCAR, especially Jeff Gordon. He also loved playing cards, dancing and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Massia, Boynton Beach, FL and his son, Thomas (Char) Dwyer, Clayton, NY, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Almyra Farnsworth, Watertown, NY, a brother, William (Bev) Dwyer, Cicero, NY and a sister-in-law, Margaret Dwyer, Owego, NY. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, two brothers Carl and James.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service. The burial will be at the convenience of the family. A gathering for family and friends will be held October 3rd from 11am to 1pm at Natali’s Restaurant and Gold Course, Clayton, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his memory to the Samaritan Keep Home, 6th Floor Music Fund. The family would like to express their most heartfelt thanks to the staff on the 6th Floor, who have taken care of Ralph for the past two years.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.