CASTORLAND- Ralph Elias Zehr, born May 13, 1928, went to be with the Lord on January 12, 2021 at the age of 92, while residing at the home of his daughter Yvonne (Bonnie) Bender under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Croghan Mennonite Church with Pastors Paul Mast and Bruce Roggie officiating. There will be no calling hours. There will be a walk through viewing as you leave church. Spring burial will be in Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. Contributions may be made in his memory to Lewis County Friends of Hospice, P.0. Box 166, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
He is survived by his children: a daughter in law, Rosa Strite Zehr of Hagerstown, Maryland, three daughters and their husbands: Lucy (Earl) Roggie, Yvonne (Alvis) Bender, Anita (David) Lyndaker all of Castorland, and a son Randall (Susan) Zehr of Lowville, 15 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his siblings, Velma Lyndaker of Croghan; Elmer and Dorothy Zehr of Lowville; Carl and Lois Zehr of Lowville; Gerald and Marge Zehr of Croghan; Robert and Roberta Zehr of Croghan; Judy and Leonard Roes of Lowville; Marjorie and Bradley Kuhl of Florida, two sisters-in-law: Saviera Cooper, and Carolyn Zehr and a Brother-in-law and sister-in-law: John and Rita Widrick.
Ralph was predeceased by his wife Arlene Ida Widrick Zehr who passed away on
April 9, 2011, a son, Larry Ralph Zehr who passed away on December 17, 2014; a granddaughter, Marianne Marie Roggie who passed away on October 24, 2014; two brothers: Wilbur and Norman; a sister and brother-in-law: Mildred and Paul Dicob; a sister: Nancy Zehr LaPlante; inlaws: Milford Widrick, Lloyd and Leona Widrick, Art Widrick, Fannie and Ednor Lyndaker, Barbara and William Brown and Robert Cooper.
Ralph was born at home in Belfort, NY, a son of the late Eli and Mary Herzig Zehr. He grew up on his parent’s farm on the High Falls Road, Croghan, working there until his marriage to Arlene Ida Widrick on October 12, 1949 at Lowville Mennonite Church. They were members of Croghan Mennonite Church. They purchased a home on the Belfort Road, Croghan, in the early 1950’s, residing there until October 2019 when he went to stay with his daughter, Yvonne. Ralph was a logger. He worked for J.P. Lewis and Widrick & Sons in his early years. After he purchased his woods on the Oswegatchie River he managed and forested it until he was in his early 80’s. Ralph’s camp on that land was enjoyed by many of his family and friends, whether hunting, fishing, picking berries, walking the woods trails by the Oswegatchie River, or enjoying meals together. He was a fisherman and loved the outdoors. He also enjoyed picking berries and working in the woods into his 90’s, playing rook, dominoes, and card games with his children and grandchildren.
Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.