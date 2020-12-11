LOWVILLE- Ralph Franklin Thenes, 87 of Brookside Senior Living Community, passed away Wednesday evening, December 9, 2020 at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville.
Due to covid, a funeral Mass at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan, with a graveside service with Military Honors at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, Belfort, will be held in the spring with Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 57 S. Main Street, -1, Waterbury Village Historic District, VT 05676; Lewis County Search and Rescue, 7782 West State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or a charity of one’s choice.
He is survived by three daughters, Brenda and William Disch of Lowville; Constance and William Arceneaux of Houston, TX; and Bonnie Love of Lowville; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Joan Porter of Georgia; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a daughter, Rhonda Stella, and a sister, Kay Spencer.
Ralph was born at home in New Bremen, NY on May 1, 1933, a son of the late Franklin and Catherine Strife Thenes and graduated from Father Leo Memorial School in 1951. He worked at Beaverite in Beaver Falls until enlisting in the U.S. Navy, serving, from 1953 till 1957. On January 1, 1955 he married Joan Bailey at Pine Grove Community Church. The marriage later ended in divorce.
After service he worked for a short time at Beaverite, in Beaver Falls. In December 1957 he went to work for Niagara Mohawk at Soft Maple, Effley Falls and Taylorville for a total of 37 years, retiring in 1994. He also worked for Yancey’s Sugar Bush from 1996-2015. While living in Taylorville he enjoyed feeding the deer with his neighbor and dear friend Charlie Pound. Ralph was a huge Yankee fan and enjoyed watching softball games, being outdoors, was a NASCAR fan cheering on his favorite driver Bill Elliot. He loved going to Florida to watch the Daytona 500. He also enjoyed the races at Adirondack International Speedway, and cheering on his favorite driver Lee Gill.
He was a member of the Beaver River Memorial Post -1663, Croghan American Legion. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
