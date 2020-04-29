Ralph K. Dick, 64, Adams, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening on April 28th, 2020 at his home. Per his wishes, there will be a Celebration of Life gathering at a place, day, and time to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Don Rounds American Legion Post - 586 or to the VFW Post -5344, both in Adams, NY. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Online condolences may be made to Ralph’s family at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.