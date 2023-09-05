Ralph L. Marzano 87, of Boon Street, passed away September 5, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, surrounded by his family. Calling hours will be Friday, September 8, 2023 from 3-8 pm at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com Due to construction on Keyes Avenue the funeral home parking lot may be accessed through the rear parking lot of First Presbyterian Church off Academy Street.
Ralph L. Marzano
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
