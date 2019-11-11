Ralph Lyle Timerman Jr., age 86 of Dexter passed away Monday morning at his residence. Ralph was born September 26, 1933 in Watertown the son of Ralph L. Timerman Sr. and Geraldine Baker Timerman. Ralph has resided at the JRC residence since 1979. He is survived by a niece Linda Baker of Nassau, NY. A funeral service will be Friday November 15th at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter at 11:00am with Fr. Michael Gaffney officiating. Burial will be in Dexter Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com.
