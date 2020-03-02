BEAVER FALLS – Ramona M. Zehr, 90, of Cutoff Road, passed away Sunday afternoon March 1, 2020, at her home, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held later in the spring at First Mennonite Church, New Bremen with Pastor Ed Steckly, officiating, with burial in the church cemetery. Contributions may be made to First Mennonite Church Missions, P.O. Box 417, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Jay and Joyce Zehr of Beaver Falls, Gayle and Jay Musser of Mount Joy, PA, Vern and Susan Zehr of Beaver Falls, Roger and Corinne Zehr of Beaver Falls, Colin and Patti Zehr of Grand Rapids, MI; three sisters and a brother in law; Muriel Smoker of New Holland, PA, Rhea Hunkins of Lowville, Sharon and Wilbur Moser of Lowville; three sisters-in-law, Nancy Lyndaker of Lowville, and Eydie Lyndaker of Lowville; Edith Horst; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Walter E. Zehr who passed on May 14, 2005; three brothers, Elwood, Warren and Kermit Lyndaker; and a sister, LaJune Lehman.
Ramona was born on March 15, 1929 in Croghan, NY, a daughter of the late Reuben and Adah Lehman Lyndaker and attended country school on the Long Pond Road. She graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1945 and worked for three years at Climax Manufacturing, Castorland. On June 8, 1948, she married Walter E. Zehr at First Mennonite Church, New Bremen with Rev. Gordon Schrag officiating. The couple moved on to the home farm in 1949, becoming the 4th generation on the farm. Together with her husband, owned and operated the farm for many years and was in partnership with their son and daughter-in-law, Vern and Susan until 1994. Ramona was a contract driver for Beaver River Central School for 39 years, retiring in 1998.
She was a member of First Mennonite Church, New Bremen and was active in the church’s sewing circle and senior fellowship. She was a past Sunday school teacher and past vacation bible school teacher. After her retirement, Ramona was a volunteer for office of the aging. With a true gift of hospitality, she enjoyed visiting and entertaining her family and friends whether they are close by or from a distance. She also enjoyed reading and baking. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
