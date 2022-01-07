Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Randolph “Randy” B. Clark

January 5, 2022

  • 0
Randolph “Randy” B. Clark

Clark

OSWEGATCHIE – Randolph “Randy” B. Clark, age 64, of Oswegatchie, unexpectedly passed away on January 5, 2022 at the Clifton-Fine Hospital.

Honoring Randy’s wishes, his burial will be private. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.