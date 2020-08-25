Randy E Curry, 60, passed away Saturday August 22, 2020. He was born June 15, 1960.
Randy is survived by his parents Bernard D Curry and Marion Curry of Pulaski, NY, his companion Donna Strauss, a son Ryan E Curry, sisters Kelly A Whitney, Sherry J (Paul) Wilson, nephew Garrett, nieces Tori and Shayna, grandson Owen and great nephew Henry.
Randy loved all outdoors, fishing, hunting etc. He was a charter boat captain for “Fish On Charters” for many years. He retired from the Oswego County Highway Dept in 2015.
“Randy we along with all your friends will miss you! We look forward to seeing you again one day in Heaven.”
There are no services. Arrangements are with Summerville Funeral Home.
