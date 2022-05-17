Randy J Pate, 63 died May 13, 2022 in Minot, N. Dakota.
Randy was born in Lowville, N.Y. on June 24,1968 to the late Gerald and Donna Pate. He graduated from Beaver River Central School and later moved to Alaska, then to N. Dakota where he worked in the oil fields.
Randy is survived by his mother, Donna of Castorland, N.Y., 2 daughters, Jenna Pate and Jolene (Forrest) Cook and a son Josh, all of Alaska.
Also 5 Grandchildren and his siblings: Wendy Bliss, Ricky Pate, James Pate, Karen (Joseph) Hoch and Kathy Pate. Also several nieces, nephews, Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, Gerald, a brother Allan and sister Kay.
There are no calling hours and burial will be in Alaska.
