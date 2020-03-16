Calling hours for Randy Joseph Cameron, age 45, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Cameron passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home. Randy is survived by his son, Gavin LaVigne; his daughter, Emma; his parents, Steve and Kathy Cameron of Ogdensburg; a sister, Crystal Lea Cameron of Ogdensburg, NY; a niece, Rheana Cameron of Ogdensburg, NY; a nephew, Andrew Cameron and several cousins. He is predeceased by a brother, Timothy Cameron in August of 2019. Randy was born on August 26, 1974, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Steve and Mary Kathleen Rapin Cameron. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1992 and later from SUNY Canton. Randy was at one time a traveling nurse working on trauma teams at some of the best hospitals in the country. Before moving back home, Randy worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse and was currently employed at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center as a Nurse Case Manager. Randy enjoyed football, weightlifting and was involved in track and field in high school. He also enjoyed going out in the boat with his son, Gavin. Randy will be most remembered for his big heart. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.