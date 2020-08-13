Randy Joseph Terrance 65 formerly of Ogdensburg NY passed away on August 2,2020 in Nashville Tennessee from cancer. Randy was born in Ogdensburg on July 18,1955 son of the late Barbara and Paul Terrance. Randy worked as a boat captain in the Gulf of Mexico for oil companies in Texas and then moved to Nashville Tennessee where he worked as a millwright/carpenter union 1544 for years. Randy is survived by his daughter Stormy Terrance and two grandsons Caden, Roy and his brothers Paul Kevin Mike Chris Danny Brian Terrance and sisters Rosanne Planty Jarilyn Ashley Millie Sue Brown Vicki Schutt Michele Volz Mary Burwell Nichole Terrance and several nieces and nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Robin and Patrick Terrance. Randy donated his body to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville for Science. Prayers and memorial services were held August 6th at Fairview Church in Lebanon Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.