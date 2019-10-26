Calling hours for Randy L. Thornhill, age 68, of Heuvelton, NY, will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Thornhill passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY.
Randy was born on March 2, 1951, in Gouverneur, NY, the son of Vern D. Thornhill and Dorothy (Bishop) Persons. He attended Heuvelton Central School. Left school early to join United States Army where he served in the Vietnam War from 1968 -71. Randy married Darlene VanSchaick on March 11, 1972, at Heuvelton Methodist Church. Mr. Thornhill was employed by LTI Trucking Inc., Potsdam, NY, retiring in 2007.
Randy is survived by his wife of 47 years, Darlene; four children, Shawn Thornhill and Katie Amyot of Lisbon, NY, Shannon Thornhill and Christina of Ogdensburg, NY, Patrick Thornhill and Mandi Robertson of Heuvelton, NY, and Penny Devins and Andrew of the Poconos, PA. His mother, Dorothy Bishop Persons of Heuvelton, NY, three sisters, Verna Jean White and Phillip of Camillus, NY, Joan Thornhill Kent and Ed of Mooers, NY, Judy Thornhill Pray and James of Brockport, NY, two brothers Vern F. Thornhill and Joanne of Ogdensburg, NY, Joseph Persons and Terri of Heuvelton, NY. Thirteen grandchildren: Piper, Parker, Preston Thornhill, Rayna Cameron, Brianna Thornhill, Jamie Furgison, Trenton and Tristin Thornhill, Jared Youngs, Hannah and Trevor Devins, Devin Thurman, and Austin Cameron. Along with several nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his father Vern D. Thornhill, a sister Berniece Pratt of Houston, TX Randy was a member of the U.S. Veterans Military Motorcycle Club; St. Lawrence Chapter, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, spending time with his wife and going to the VFW, visiting different casinos, and traveling. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Randy’s memory to the Ogdensburg VFW, 1112 Champlain St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
