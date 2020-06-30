RICHVILLE- Randy L. Youngs, age 72, of Richville passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home.
In keeping with Randy’s wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be private at Maple Grove Cemetery in Richville. Arrangements are entrusted to French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Donations may be made in Randy’s memory to the Richville Volunteer Fire Department, 71 Main St. Richville, NY 13681 or to the Richville Playground Fund c/o Richville Town Hall, 87 Main St., Richville, NY 13681.
