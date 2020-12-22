MOIRA - The family of Ray Gerald Charland, 70, announce his passing on November 24, 2020. A graveside service in the spring is being planned. Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira.
Born June 30, 1950 in Malone the son of Gerald R. and Beatrice (Derocia) Charland. He attended Franklin Academy, Malone. On March 20, 1991 he united into marriage with Cheryl Keith in Henniker, New Hampshire. Ray was an auto body mechanic for LaFlesh’s Garage, Brasher.
Ray was a country boy at heart who loved four wheeling, fishing, and on occasional game of mini golf with his wife of whom he adored.
Treasured memories will be forever in the hearts of his wife Cheryl, and his children, Michelle (Regan) Lambert of Rochester, NH., Penny (Paul) Griard of Somersworth, NH, Sirena Turner, Rochester, NH, Rebecca (Becky) Charland of Somersworth, NH, and 3 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. His siblings Gloria Charland, of Argyle, NY, Sherry (Joseph)) Carron, of North Bangor, NY, Linda (Dennis) Quiry of Southbridge Mass, Sharon, (Raymond) Gravel of Massena, Violet (Jack) LaCroix of Malone, and Kathy (Scott) Spaulding of Malone.
Ray Is predeceased by his parents.
