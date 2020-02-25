Lisbon: Ray “Clifford” Kentner, 94, of Lisbon, peacefully passed away at his home on Friday, February 21, 2020 while under the care of Hospice. Friends and Family are invited to call on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:45 am at the Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington. A Funeral Service will follow on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the United Methodist Church of Waddington. Burial will take place at Old Brookside Cemetery, Waddington in the spring.
Ray was born May 13, 1925, the son of the late Ray G. and Cora (Dow) Kentner. He attended school in the Waddington area. Clifford joined the U.S. Army and served for 2 years as an Artillery Operator during WWII stationed in Germany. He married Harriet Veley on July 7, 1944 in Sparta, WI. She later predeceased him in 2010. In his younger years, Ray worked on the family farm and later as an Agricultural Mechanic as well as Small Engine Repair. At one time he worked for R. G. Kentner and Sons as a mechanic and later operated Kentner Shop where he would specialize working on farm equipment. Ray also drove bus for Madrid-Waddington Central School for many years as well as being a substitute driver for Rothel’s Bus out of Ogdensburg. At one time he was an assistant helper for the Boy Scouts and belonged to the Waddington American Legion. Ray was a jack of all trades and enjoyed tinkering with many projects throughout the years. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and was an avid reader along with being an advocate of the NRA.
Ray is survived by a daughter, Doreen Dineen of Freeville, NY; a son, Ray Kenneth Kentner and companion Glenda Terrance of Waddington; 5 grandchildren, Pierce (Karen) Haywood, Sean (Melanie) Dineen, Kyle (Karrie) Dineen, Brandy (Jeff) Dumas and Shannon (Shaun) Steiner; 7 great grandchildren, Kayla and Colin Haywood, Maeve, Cael and Graeme Dineen, Jordan Jacobs and Emma Steiner; a sister, Almeda Larock and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two daughters, Patricia in infancy and Janice Haywood; a grandson PJ Terrance; a brother, George Kentner; a sister, Alice Putney and a son in law, James Dineen.
Memorial contributions in Ray’s memory may be made in Ray’s name to St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington. Online condolences and memories may be shared with family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
