Ray E. Berry, 83, of Rodman, died Wednesday evening October 9, 2019 at the Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm, Watertown, NY, surrounded by his wife and family. His funeral service will be 11:00 am Tuesday October 15 at the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams with Al Dowker, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Rodman. Calling hours will be Monday from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
Ray was born on November 2, 1935 at the family homestead in Rodman. He was the son of Ernest E. and Gladys M. (Snyder) Berry. He attended the one room school house located at Ross Corners up to grade six, then transferred to the Adams High School graduating in 1954.
He worked on the family farm with his father and mother, and in 1965 they signed it over to he and his wife.
He married Joan M. Halleck on September 26, 1959 at the United Methodist Church in Adams with Rev. Harold Barnard officiating. Ray was a farmer all his life. He started out as a 4-H member from 1946 thru 1954. He showed cattle at the county and state fairs, served on the Fair-board, and was a supervisor of the sheep, goats and swine agriculture department.
Ray was also an assessor from 1976-1999 for three towns: Pinckney, Harrisburg and Rodman.
In 1960 he started repairing chain saws which became an interest he pursued for 59 years. He was a man of many talents who cared about his family and friends. He was loving, loyal and kind to all.
Ray enjoyed being in the outdoors and in the woods, logging and especially farming.
He is survived by his wife Joan; two sons Scott J. Berry and friend John Bush, Sackets Harbor, Stacey J. (Christie) Berry, Rodman; two daughters Stephany J. (Robert) Worthington II, Ellisburg, Sandra J. (Calvin) Marolf, Carthage; fourteen grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one sister Dorothy J. Hawk, Cicero; one foster brother William Sanford, Kent, WA; one sister in law Jacqueline Bell, Cicero; former daughter in law Stacie Sullivan, Adams; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents, one brother Steven A. Berry, and a son Stewart J. Berry.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Rodman Fire Department, PO Box D, Rodman, NY, 13682
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.
Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com
