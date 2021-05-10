Raymond A. (Joe) Kilbourn,68, of 11 Liberty St., West Carthage died Sunday evening, May 9, 2021 at the Carthage Area Hospital.
Raymond was born on February 25, 1953 in Carthage, the son of the late Charles and Freida (Burr) Kilbourn. He was a 1972 graduate of Carthage Central School. He served two years in the U.S. Army from 1972-1974. His employment included Braman’s MFG, AMF and Kraft both in Lowville and he eventually became a nursing assistant working at Samaritan Medical Center and Keep Home and Carthage Area Hospital where he retired due to a disability in 2013. He married the former Mary L. Edick and she predeceased him on June 4, 2019.
He is survived by three daughters: Nicole Church and Christie Kilbourn, both of Carthage and Robin (James) Condino of Parrish, FL, one son: Steven Edick of Harrisville, five grandchildren, Jessica Condino, Robert and Dustin Church and Jared and Jennah House, and a great granddaughter, Braylea House, also four brothers, Wardie (Pam), Alfred (Gail), Nathan and David Kilbourn all of Carthage and many nieces and nephews. A brother, Charles Kilbourn is predeceased.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Carthage Area Rescue Squad, 200 Riverside Dr., Carthage, NY 13619.
To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
