Boonville — Raymond A. Morris, 76, of Woodgate Drive, husband of Janet, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Albany Medical Center, Albany, NY.
Raymond was born on March 21, 1943, in Providence, RI, a son of Irene Dolan Morris and Arthur Morris. He graduated from Classical High School, Providence, RI. He attended Providence College, RI, graduating in 1963, receiving a Bachelor Degree in Biology and a minor in chemistry. From 1966 until 1969, he completed graduate studies in clinical microbiology and biochemistry at Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN.
When Mr. Morris concluded his studies at Purdue University, to serve his country during the Viet Nam War era, he only lacked a dissertation from completing his Doctorate in Microbiology. While serving in the military service, U.S. army, from 1967, until his honorable discharge in1969, Mr. Morris worked at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Armed Services Institute of Pathology, Washington, D.C. as a research technician.
Throughout his career he worked as a Clinical Bacteriologist in Pawtucket, RI, and also taught Clinical Microbiology at Albany Medical Center, Albany, NY. He served as an Alcoholism Counselor at St. Peter’s Hospital, Albany; after moving to Lowville, Mr. Morris was an Alcoholism Services Coordinator in Lowville, NY.
While employed in the field of alcoholism and human services, he served as Board Chairman of Lewis County Opportunities, Inc., Lowville, Vice Chairman of Community Service Board, St. Lawrence Alcoholism Rehabilitation Center, Ogdensburg, NY, Association for Human Services, Albany, NY, Stop DWI Coordinators Association, Rochester, NY, and a member of North Country training Council, NYS Division of Alcoholism and Alcohol Abuse, Albany, NY.
