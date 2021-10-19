MADRID - Raymond A. Stiles, 86, a longtime resident of State Route 345, peacefully passed away Saturday evening, October 16, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Friends may call Friday 4-7:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, 4 Cedar Street, Potsdam where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM. Burial with fireman’s and military honors will follow the services in Madrid Cemetery.
A complete obituary will appear in the next edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.