Brushton – The world lost a wonderful person on June 18, 2021. We will never be the same without Ray “Bruce” in our lives. We can only hope to keep his memory alive.
Raymond “Bruce” Martin, born on December 1, 1965, in Lincoln, NB, passed away unexpectedly on June 18th, at his home in Brushton.
He is survived by his fiancé, Tiffany Deno of Brushton, his children; Justin (Alexandria) Martin and Kayla Leone (Sam Oakes) all of Massena, his parents; Raymond and Susan Martin of Massena, his chosen Gram, Joanne Deno of Brushton, his siblings; Terry (Patty) Martin of Bethel, ME, Michael (Ashley) Martin of Granville, Tammy Martin of Poultney, VT, Michael (Catherine) Hillenbrand of Ogdensburg, Melinda (Dean) LaCotta of Price, UT, and Christopher Newtown of Salem. He is also survived by two grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Carol Newton, and a nephew.
He graduated from St. Lawrence Central High School and attended college in Canton. He loved spending his time woodworking, especially when it came to making furniture and wooden décor. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling and being in nature.
His family will receive friends on Thursday morning from 10 to 11:30 am at the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop followed by a service at 11:30. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery in Brasher Falls.
Donations in his memory can be made the Brushton Fire Department.
Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com
