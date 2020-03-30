CHAUMONT- Raymond (Bub) J. Lear Jr., 77, died Friday March 27th, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center where he had been a patient for 3 days. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Chaumont.
Raymond was born November 6th, 1942 in Theresa to Raymond and Margaret (Baker) Lear. After moving to Chaumont as a small child, he graduated from Lyme Central School in 1961. He then worked on the family farm and worked at Frink’s Snow Plow in Clayton.
For many years he owned Robinson Road Used Auto Parts in Chaumont, making many friends along the way. Later he worked on selling at flea markets in Florida and New York.
A marriage to Victoria Hess ended in divorce.
Bub Married Paula (Watson) Lear on October 7th, 1977 in Cape Vincent.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Paula; a sister Ethel Marie Smith, Chaumont; three sons: Raymond (Lucinda) Lear, Watertown, John Lear, Depauville, and Leland (Terra) Lear, Brownville. He is also survived by two grandsons Shane (Nicole), Watertown, and Zachary, Watertown, along with two great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews, especially Sara who he saw a lot of in the last few years.
He is predeceased by his parents, a brother David, and a brother-in-law who was like a brother to him: Eugene Smith.
Bub enjoyed visits from his family, old westerns, old cars, flea markets, and his pets. We would like to thank those who visited him and asked about him in the last few years, the nurses and assistants on the 4th floor of Samaritan who were so good to us those last three days. A special thanks to his caregivers Alyssa and Carrie and also his nurse Stephanie, who all made him smile.
He will be greatly missed by all that loved him.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.