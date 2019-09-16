Raymond E. Canale, 93, of Watertown, NY entered into eternal salvation on September 14th, 2019. He will join his parents, Nicholas and Josephine Canale and siblings Mary, Rocco, Richard, Rosie, and Anita in heaven.
Raymond was born on May 30, 1926 in Watertown. He was the fifth child of nine children. He was a graduate of Watertown High School and was a World War II Navy veteran. For many years, he was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Watertown.
Raymond was known throughout the North Country and Florida as a “super comedian.” He performed on cruises and at many Italian and community festivals. Raymond never met an audience he could not entertain and performed well into his late 80’s. He loved Tim Hortons, Chinese food, mr. Goodbar and never met a stranger he didn’t talk to.
Raymond is survived by his three sisters, Gloria Annitto of Hummelstown, PA; Martha Schnurr of John’s Creek, GA; and Sr. Geraldine Canale of Hammonton, NJ, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home at 135 Keyes Ave, Watertown on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 2:30 p.m. Internment will be held at Glenwood Cemetery following the service. Sympathy cards may be sent to: Melissa Flinn, 17 Cheltenham Drive, Hummelstown, PA 17036.
To send online condolences, please visit: www.dlcalarco.com
