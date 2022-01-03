ORISKANY FALLS- Raymond F. Dufresne, 78, of Camp Road, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in Oneida Health Hospital, after a brief illness.
Born in Watertown on November 18, 1943, he was the son of Ovila and Mina Raymond Dufresne. A resident of Oriskany Falls since 2003, moving from Mexico, Raymond was a graduate of Watertown High School. He married Barbara Norton in St. Patrick’s Church in Watertown on June 6, 1964. She died on February 2, 2005.
Prior to his retirement in 2008, Raymond was employed by Turning Stone Resort and Casino as a facility technician and had previously been employed as a machinist with the Miller Brewing Company from 1975-1994.
Raymond enjoyed tinkering with cars and anything mechanical. He was always willing to help those in need. Raymond was a member of the Amazing Grace Baptist Church in Oriskany Falls and he had a great love for his church.
Surviving are: one daughter, Lorie (husband Louis) Ruggiero of Liverpool; three sons, Stephen (wife Angela) Dufresne of Draper, VA, Noel (wife Lynn) Dufresne of Hannibal and Andrew Dufresne of Oriskany Falls; one granddaughter, Stephanie Dufresne; one sister, Rosemarie (husband Jeff) Stark of Canandaigua; two brothers, John (wife Barbie) Dufresne of Buffalo and Charles (wife Veronica) Dufresne of Rochester and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Leonard Dufresne.
Funeral services will be held in the spring, at a time and date to be announced with interment in Oriskany Falls Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 S. Peterboro Street, Canastota.
