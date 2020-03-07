Massena — Raymond G. Lancto, Sr., age 98 formerly of Roosevelt Street, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday afternoon (March 5, 2020) at Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center where he had been a resident since 2015. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
Family and friends may call at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena on Tuesday March 10, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday March 11, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, Massena. Interment will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family in Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk.
Raymond G. Lancto, Sr. was born to the late Dolphus and Bertha (Devendorf) Lancto in Antwerp on January 6, 1922. He attended schools is Antwerp & Chippewa Bay as well as being a farmhand before enlisting in the United States Army during WWII he was in the European theater, serving with the 924th Engineer Aviation Regiment, building runways. Upon completing his duties for the United States Army, Raymond was honorably discharged and returned home. He worked briefly for ALCOA and later started a bus service with his brother Lawrence for employees who worked at Alcoa in Massena, NY.
He married Pauline Murphy on June 17th 1946 at the Church of The Visitation in Norfolk. She predeceased him on December 1, 1982. They were living in Madrid where Raymond opened Ray’s Auto Sales. An opportunity arose to sell Rambler automobiles. Raymond relocated his family to Massena, where he and Polly opened his dealership on Water Street in 1962 selling AMC, Jeep, Austin Healey & MG automobiles. He ran the business until his retirement in 1984.
When Raymond wasn’t spending time with his family, he could be found hunting, fishing, boating and gardening. He held numerous awards and two NYS records for larges small mouth bass caught in 1983 and the second largest whitetail deer in NYS.
On August 17, 1985 he married his second wife, Dolores Hart Kennehan in Helena, NY. They resided on Wilson Hill gardening, boating and enjoying the St Lawrence River. In 2007 with Ray’s eyesight starting to fail they sold the Wilson Hill home and settled on Roosevelt St for retirement. In June of 2015 they moved to the St Regis Nursing Home together and were able to live in the same room until his passing.
Raymond was a proud American and veteran, who cared about his community. He was a past member of the Massena AMVETS Post 4, VFW Post 1143, American Legion Post 79 and the Massena Elks Lodge 1702 and was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church Since 1962.
Raymond is survived by his wife Dolores, and his two sons; David R (Susan) Lancto of Bushnell, FL and Raymond “Randy” G. (Mary Lynn) Lancto, Jr of Massena. He is also survived by his grandson Raymond G. Lancto, III of Massena, 2 step daughters Debbie (David) Koes of Albany and Nancy Kennehan (David Bartlett) of Las Vegas. Two step-granddaughters Angela and Chad Mossow of Massena and Kristina Koes of Albany, two step great grandsons Blakely & Xander of Mass and a step great great grandson Carter. He is also survived by a half-brother Robert Johnson of Seattle and many nieces & nephews.
Raymond is predeceased by his first wife Pauline in 1982, a son Mark D. Lancto in 1993 and siblings Arthur “Art” Lancto, Lawrence Lancto & Leona Hutchison. Memorial contributions may be shared with Trinity Catholic School Endowment Fund, 188 Main St. Massena, NY 13662 or The Massena Humane Society, 177 Massena South Racquette River Rd, Massena, NY 13662. Memories and condolence of Raymond may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
