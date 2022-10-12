MASSENA – Raymond I. St. Louis, 82, of Cornell Ave, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at the University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington.
Raymond was born on May 28, 1940, in Massena, the son of the late Julien and Marie Rose (Morrissette) St. Louis. He attended schools in Massena before entering the US Army, where he served from 1959 until his honorable discharge in 1961. On May 30, 1964, he married Patty A. Harvey at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Massena with Msgr. Harold Skelly, officiating. Patty predeceased him on October 26, 2017.
Raymond worked for Hyde Plumbing for 29 years before starting to work as a personal care giver Sunmount DDSO at their facilities on Bayley Road, where he retired. Raymond was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council -1141 and enjoyed boating, walking, and wintering in Florida.
Raymond is survived by his sons, Richard and Kham St. Louis of Rochester; Michael St. Louis of Syracuse; and Raymond H. and Lauren St. Louis of Fayetteville, North Carolina; his granddaughters, Sarena, Samantha, Savanna, Sara, and Nicole; his sisters, Charlene and Richard Ryan of Liverpool and Monique and Carl Burnham of Waddington; his brothers, Omer and Colleen St. Louis of Massena and Peter and Donna St. Louis of Myrtle Beach; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by a brother, George St. Louis.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where friends may call on Friday 3-6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to St. Peter’s Parish for St. Mary’s Memorial Fund, PO Box 329, Massena, NY 13662.
Memories may be shared and condolences offered to his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.