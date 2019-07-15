Massena: Raymond J. “Wahnitiio” Cook, of Massena, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at CVPH in Plattsburgh. Friends may call at the family home located at 199 State Highway 37B, Massena, starting on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 4:00 pm until time of service on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 am. A complete obituary will be in Wednesday’s edition. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
Raymond J. “Wahnitiio” Cook
