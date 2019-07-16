Massena: Raymond J. “Wahnitiio” Cook, 62, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital. Friends and family may be received on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 4:00 pm until the time of service Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at the home of Raymond, 199 State Highway 37B, Massena, NY 13662.
Raymond was born on December 22, 1956 in Malone, NY the son of Julius M. and Elda (Benedict) Cook. He graduated from Brentwood School, Long Island in 1975 and following graduation he joined the Marine Corps and was honorably discharged after two years. He later participated in Desert Storm. Upon returning home he attended Canton ATC and graduated with an Associate’s Degree. He later attended Ithaca College and Cornell University for Radio and Communications. At age 12, he started delivering newspaper in Long Island and later was one of the founders of Akwesasne Freedom Radio. Ray owned and operated Rezzdog Associates where he worked as a consultant. He also worked for the Oneida Indian Nation in various capacities for over 20 years. He was a founding member of Native American Journalist Association, as well as a member of the American Legion Post 1479. Ray belonged to the Leather Necks Bike Club of Central New York Chapter and the Punishers Bike Club. Raymond enjoyed riding his motorcycles and spending time in his garden. He married Tracy Sunday on August 17, 2001 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Ray is survived by his mother, Elda Cook of Akwesasne; his wife Tracy SundayCook of Massena; a son Julius Jake Cook and his companion Marcy of Massena, and her children, Cameron and Katie, step children, Adrianne Jacobs, Nicole, Noel and Rikki Terrance, and special grandson, Sonnie Cook, a sister, Beverly Cook of Awkasasne; three nieces, Karoniahawi, Cubby, Tsiawente,several great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father.
Arrangements are under the direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhllipsMemorial.com
