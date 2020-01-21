BROWNVILLE - Raymond Junior Robinson, formerly of Rice Street, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY.
Born on December 2, 1932 on the family farm in the town of Orleans, he was a son and one of thirteen children of Raymond P. and Ruth H. Morse Robinson and he attended Theresa schools.
He married Faye Adner in 1960 and divorced in 1988.
Raymond entered the US Army on February 18, 1953 and was honorably discharged on February 16, 1955.
He was a truck driver for Boise Cascade (formerly JP Lewis Co.) for more than 30 years retiring in 1992. He was also a machinist at the New York AirBrake for a time.
Raymond was a member of Brownville American Legion and the VFW, Watertown, NY.
He was a well known stock car driver in the 1950s and 1960s in Watertown and Kingston, Ontario and a two time champion at the Jefferson County Fair Stock Car Race. Raymond also enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a longtime member of the High Falls Hunting Club, Pitcairn, NY.
Survivors include three children; a daughter Tamera Robinson-Mashaw and husband Larry Mashaw, Watertown, NY, son, Kurt Robinson and wife, Jackie Wallace Robinson, Long Island, NY, son, Raymond J. Robinson and wife Melissa, Watertown, NY; seven grandchildren, Michael Robinson, Kurt Robinson, Jr., Allyson Robinson, Kayla Robinson, Nicholas Robinson, Katelynn Robinson and Garrett Robinson; great-granddaughter, Rebecca McKnight; two sisters, Madeline Drake and Patsy Randall, both of Philadelphia, NY; a brother and sister-in-law, Guy and Linda Robinson, Brownville, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
His parents and siblings, Lyall Robinson, Mazola Dollinger, Ralph Robinson, Beverly Bates, Shirley Jean Robinson, John Robinson, Joseph Robinson, Lynn Robinson and Frank Robinson all died before him.
Funeral Service will be 11 am Friday, January 24, 2020 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Rev. Frederica Webb, officiating. Spring burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY.
Calling hours will be 5-7 pm Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com
