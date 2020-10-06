HARRISVILLE-Raymond L. Austin, of Fine, passed away at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Saturday, October 3, 2020 after a long, hard-fought battle against pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by loving family and friends.
Raymond was born on April 7, 1943 in Ogdensburg to the late Lloyd V. and Eleanor L. Austin. He attended Edwards Central and graduated in 1961. He was briefly enrolled at Canton ATC. On February 29, 1962, he began working for AT&T in Rochester.
He enlisted in the United States Air Force on April 24, 1964 and served until April 24, 1968. He was stationed on Long Island, where he worked on radar targeting systems of F101’s. After completing his service, he returned to work at AT&T and retired on February 28, 2004.
Raymond married Karen E. (Weller) Austin on July 16, 1965.
His survivors include his wife, Karen E. (Weller) Austin; son, Jeffrey W. and Denise Austin; daughter, Christina J. (Austin) and Joseph A. Carretta; grandchildren, Joseph A. Carretta II, Juliana M. Carretta, Bradley J. Austin, and Isabella E. Austin; brother, Harold L. and Janie Austin; and two sisters, Alice A. (Austin) and Gerald Antwine and Mary L. Austin.
He was a strong and determined man, beating most of the odds of his diagnosis and surprising his doctors with his fortitude. While the disease raged on, he courageously and diligently went to chemo every other week and laughed in its face by continuing to live a full life as if this was only a mere inconvenience.
Every day he woke up with a purpose and a project, and after his morning coffee, he would accomplish whatever goal he had set for the day. Whether it was to build something, fix something, or just plain ‘tinker’ in his shop, he was non-stop.
As time went on, his body slowed, but his will did not. With the numerous side-effects and setbacks, he would get, he continuously figured out ways around them. His house is filled with gadgets, fabrications, and aides of his own design to help him accomplish ordinary and daily tasks he could no longer just do. The man was remarkable. He was always independent and self-reliant but touched the lives of many around him. He was a husband, great father, grandfather, brother, friend, and teacher.
Per his wishes, there will not be a funeral service. Arrangements are being handled by the Northridge Cremation Chapel, located at 31291 Town Line Road, Philadelphia, NY. Owned and operated by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
