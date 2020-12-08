MASSENA- Raymond P. Chagnon, age 80, of 139 County Route 40, Massena, New York passed away on December 6, 2020 at his home under the care of his wife and Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley.
Ray was born in Louisville, NY on February 26, 1940, the son of Adrian and Florence Noreau Chagnon. He graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School Class of 1958 and Canton College in 1960 and Electrical Engineering – ICS in 1967.
He married Patricia Dowe on September 8, 1962 at St. Raymond’s Catholic Church, Raymondville with Monsignor John M. Waterhouse officiating.
He was employed by Reynolds Metals Company / Alcoa Inc. from July 1960 - September 2005. He later was employed as a contractor by Penski Inc. and Lowe, Gravelle and Associates.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia, and their son Andrew and Connie of North Attleboro, MA; and their daughter Lisa and Shawn McKeel of Massena. Also surviving are grandchildren Benjamin Chagnon, Washington, DC, Christopher Chagnon, Worchester, MA, Kristen and Kyle Bleau, Nicholas McKeel and Stephanie McKeel all of Massena. He is also survived by sister Annette(Richard) Seguin, Nevada, Carol (Terry) Gladding, Norwood and brother Bruce (Judy) Chagnon, Raymondville. He was predeceased by his parents Adrian and Florence Chagnon.
He was a member of St. Joseph’s – St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Massena. He was a member of MBA Hall of Fame, past member of the Massena Country Club and many bowling leagues. He was President of Massena Girl’s Softball, coach of many Girl’s Softball teams, coach of Girl’s hockey team and former member of St. Joseph’s School Board.
There will be no calling hours. Graveside Services will be held in the Spring 2021 at Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Central New York Chapter, 200 Gateway Park Drive Bldg C, Syracuse, NY 13212.
Ray and Pat would like to thank Dr. Manasi Jaitly for his care and concern over the years.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.