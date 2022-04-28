Raymond Snyder, Sr., age 70, of Massena, N.Y., passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at his home under the care of Hospice of the St. Lawrence Valley and his loving family.
Born in Potsdam, N.Y. on August 5, 1951, he was the son of the late Robert and Viola Green Snyder.
He attended local schools and worked as a mechanic, as a factory worker in Massachusetts and finally at Wendy’s Diner in Queensbury before becoming disabled.
He leaves behind his six sons; Preston, Alex, Raymond, Jr., and Mark (Nadine) Snyder and Robert Lord and Daniel Russell, five daughters; Courtney Snyder, Sandra Snyder and her fiancé Myles Peterson, Lillian (Thomas) Herne, Marie Wright and Wendy Wright, a brother, Roger Snyder and four sisters; Diane Mitchell, Marjorie Williams, Cindy Snyder and Joanne Snyder, as well as his grandchildren; Aurora, Myla, Reighna, Harmon, Bently, Izaak, Kira, Justin, Latesha, Dustin, Kirsten, Cameron, Aubryonna, Alexander, Dalton, Kaleb, Neveigha, Markuspaul, Bobby, Elijah, Tanner, Kayden (Kaylie), Anthony, Brandon, Camara, William, Jr., Cheyenne, and Katrina, and his great grandchildren, Kendryck, Kashdyn, Ariah, Aerilyne and Zander.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, two sisters and a son.
He had a great love for spending time with his kids and grandkids. Friends may leave online condolences at www.brusofuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the care of the Cappiello-McKenzie & Cosgrove Funeral Home in Fort Covington, N.Y.
