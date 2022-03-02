Reba Jean Pfaff Beyer, age 93, of Broomfield, Colorado, passed away peacefully at Sunrise of Westminster Senior Living on January 22, 2022 with her loving husband, David, and loving daughter, Lyn, by her side and under the care of her family, the staff, and Gateway Hospice.
Reba is survived by her husband of an incredible 71 years, David (Bud) Beyer, her daughter Kim Beyer, her son Steve Beyer and wife Miriam, son Jay Beyer and wife Alyssa, daughter Lyn Beyer, and grandchildren, Chelsea, Nicholas, Rory, Matthew, Jenna, Kevin, Jordan and Braedan. She was predeceased by her brothers, Lawrence and Bioren, and a sister, Avis Pfaff, who died in childhood.
Reba was born on February 14, 1928 in Castorland, NY, the daughter of the late Frederick and Minnie Schantz Pfaff. She graduated from Lowville Free Academy in 1945 and received her RN nursing degree from Rochester School of Nursing in 1950. On June 26, 1950, she married David Beyer (also of Castorland) at the University of Rochester. Mrs. Beyer worked as a traveling public health nurse in East St. Louis, IL, Los Angeles, CA and Anchorage, AK in the Alaska Native Hospital where she and David had all four of their children. They subsequently lived in the Washington D.C. area, Pierre, SD, and Aurora, CO before retiring to travel in a motorhome for 20 years, often wintering in Arizona and Mexico.
Reba very much enjoyed her time traveling the country with Dave and was always helpful, sweet and kind to her grandchildren as they have grown up. She loved to talk about the adventures she had growing up in such a small community as Castorland, NY, and custom building their own home in Anchorage and the wilderness adventures by float plane that they had. One of her favorite places to visit was the Southwest and especially boating on Lake Powell, UT where she and Dave fostered a love for the place with all of their children and grandchildren. She had a special love for watching nature of all kinds and beautiful sunsets.
She will be forever missed by her family. She chose to be cremated and her ashes will be spread together with David’s when the time comes in the Colorado River which travels through Lake Powell, the Grand Canyon and Lake Mead, some of her favorite places. No formal memorial service is planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.